Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

