Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.