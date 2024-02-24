Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

