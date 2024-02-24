Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.61. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $534,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

