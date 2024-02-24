Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $232.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

