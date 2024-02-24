Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Trimmed by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.56. 2,112,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

