LPL Financial LLC Acquires 229,743 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,743 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $66,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,111,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

