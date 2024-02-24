LPL Financial LLC Buys 155,489 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $54,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.23 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

