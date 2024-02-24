LPL Financial LLC Buys 64,720 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $56,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $11,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

