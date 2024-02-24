LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,323,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,513 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $57,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

SPIP stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

