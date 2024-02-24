LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

