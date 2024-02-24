LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

AMAT opened at $197.16 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

