LPL Financial LLC Has $59.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.27% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $59,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.