LPL Financial LLC Has $62.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.98% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $62,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

