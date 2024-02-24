LPL Financial LLC Has $64.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $64,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $242.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.