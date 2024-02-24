LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $61,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

