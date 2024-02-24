LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $68,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

