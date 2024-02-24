Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Announces Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01), reports. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.
Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Lundin Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 59.02%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
