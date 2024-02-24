MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $91.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,307 shares of company stock valued at $59,093,406. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

