MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,512 shares of company stock worth $549,842. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
