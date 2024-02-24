Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

