Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 22,571,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 85,490,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several analysts have commented on MARA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,789,000 after buying an additional 988,766 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 566,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,879 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

