Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRIN

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.