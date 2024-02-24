Mariner LLC Acquires 6,703 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

