Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 53,874 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516 over the last three months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.