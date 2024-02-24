Mariner LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $389.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

