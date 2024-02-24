Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

