Mariner LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mariner LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $959.91 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $878.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $864.44.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

