Mariner LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $100.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $100.90.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

