Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,176 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

