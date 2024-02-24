Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

GILD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.