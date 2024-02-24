Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.