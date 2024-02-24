Mariner LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 155.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 155,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

