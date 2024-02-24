Mariner LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period.

IMCG opened at $67.70 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

