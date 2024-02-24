Mariner LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,264 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

