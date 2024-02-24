Mariner LLC Sells 10,017 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

