Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 873.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,976 shares of company stock worth $28,674,822. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

