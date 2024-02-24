Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on March 28th

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
MLM stock opened at $548.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.19. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
