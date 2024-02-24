Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,150 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $54,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.