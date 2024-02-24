Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

