Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Up 16.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) traded up 16.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.71. 118,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 493,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Further Reading

