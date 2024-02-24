Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading Up 16.6% After Dividend Announcement

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.6% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 118,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 493,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mativ by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Mativ by 11.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mativ by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the third quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Mativ by 115.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

