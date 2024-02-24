Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Matson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after acquiring an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.