McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This is an increase from McGrath’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
McGrath Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39.
McGrath Company Profile
