McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07), reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.