McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07), reports. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MGRC stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
