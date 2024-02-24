Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 13,988 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 21,257 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.66, for a total value of $5,795,933.62.

On Monday, November 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00.

Medpace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $401.67 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $402.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Medpace by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $54,927,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.