Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,046 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,529 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.