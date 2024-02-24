Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 14,900 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $192.60.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

