Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.