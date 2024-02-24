Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

